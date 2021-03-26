‘BJP is playing spoilsport’

They rebut the party on irrigation, water supply and others aspects

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was at the receiving end of several Ministers during the discussion on voting of demands for grants in the Assembly on Thursday for the alleged stand and attitude of its leaders against the State’s interests related to funds, projects and other issues.

In his reply and clarifications on demands of irrigation, Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao alleged that Telangana is perhaps the first State in the country where the opposition parties work with cross purpose when it comes to the State’s interests.

In all other States, political parties come together keeping aside their political interests when it comes to State’s interests, the Minister said.

Citing a recent example, Mr. Harish Rao said BJP MP Bandi Sanjay met Union Ministers of Environment and Forests and Jal Shakti, Prakash Javadekar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, respectively and had given letters to bring in a special law for Telangana making it mandatory to get the Central Water Commission (CWC) clearances for getting environmental clearance.

He also faulted the BJP and Congress members on getting clearances without submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) and on cost escalation stating that cost escalation is natural when the scope of work was altered. He also sought to know from BJP members whether clearances were given to any project without submission of DPR by the State.

On the slow progress of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, the Minister attributed the delay to its faulty design – tunnel without any break in between. As a result, the tunnel boring machine was going out of order. A new machine was ordered from the US and it was installed recently and the tunnel excavation has resumed.

About the expenditure on tunnel work, the Minister said ₹1,245 crore was spent on it in 10 years of the previous Congress rule, while ₹1,000 crore was spent by the present government in 7 years. Similarly, ₹193 crore was spent on Udayasamudram project, including for the construction of tunnel, surge pool, pump house and installation of motors during the last 7 years, while ₹197 crore was spent in 10 years earlier. Except for lining of the tunnel to some extent, the project is almost complete, the Minister said and stated that it was completed not even 50% till Telangana was formed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Water Supply Errabelli Dayakar Rao also criticised the BJP for not sanctioning funds for panchayat raj and water supply works. He suggested the BJP members to pursue for at least the promises made in the bifurcation act such as railway coach factory, steel plant and others.