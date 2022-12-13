BJP plans huge show of strength in TS political nerve-centre on December 15

December 13, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Bharatiya Janata Party State unit leaders are pulling out all stops to make the public meeting to be held in Karimnagar, the political nerve-centre of north Telangana, on December 15 a huge success to mark the culmination of the fifth phase of the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra (padayatra).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Sanjay, who represents Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, is slated to cross the 1400-km mark of his ongoing padayatra, thereby completing his walkathon in 56 Assembly constituencies across the width and breadth of Telangana on Wednesday, party sources said.

The BJP State leadership accorded paramount significance to the public meeting scheduled to be held in Karimnagar on Thursday with an eye on the next year’s Assembly elections.

Political observers feel that the BJP is keen on galvanizing the party’s rank and file in north Telangana, considered the stronghold of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), now the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and send out signals that the BJP will checkmate the BRS.

A galaxy of senior BJP leaders including party president J P Nadda, general secretary Tarun Chugh, also in-charge of Telangana unit of the BJP, and party’s OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, among others will address the public meeting.

The BJP district unit and the party’s frontal organisations are organising rallies in and around Karimnagar to mobilise people in large numbers to the public meeting to be held at SRR Government Arts and Science College grounds here on Thursday afternoon.