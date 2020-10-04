BJP plans awareness drive on farm Bills from booth level

‘New Acts will put an end to middleman control’

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has reiterated that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has brought in the three new Acts only as part of its plans to double the farmers’ income over the next couple of years.

Speaking to mediapersons through video conference on Saturday he stated that the new laws were purely aimed at the welfare and development of the farming community. They would also put an end to the middlemen’s control over prices by enabling the farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want or wherever they get a good price.

In spite of all the hard work in crop production withstanding the unfavourable weather conditions, pest and insect attacks and other adversities, the farmers had no right to fix the price for their produce. However, after the enactment of the new laws they would have a considerable say in deciding the price for their produce, Mr. Sanjay Kumar stated.

As the new Bills bring in more traders before the farming community for purchase of their produce at their farm the chances of farmers getting better price would increase and the transportation charges of taking their produce to markets would also be saved for them.

‘Blind opposition’

Further, the new laws would provide for purchasers entering into agreement with farmers on procuring their produce at a pre-fixed price.

Line-up of traders to rural areas would also increase employment opportunities at village level. Even if farmers take their produce to markets outside their market committee area they would not be required to pay any cess as per the new laws, the MP said.

However, some political parties, including Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), were opposing the new laws blindly and trying to mislead the farming community on them. The BJP was preparing an action plan to explain benefits of reforms in the agriculture sector from polling booth level. Round-table meetings would also be convened at mandal and district levels to create awareness on the new laws among people, particularly the farming community, he said.