BJP opening bank accounts to park money: TRS

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana) alleging that BJP candidate for Huzurabad byelection and his men were opening new bank accounts and parking illegal money on a large-scale for the purpose of distributing it to voters on the eve of polling day.

A delegation of TRS comprising party’s general secretary M. Sreenivas Reddy, secretary Gattu Ramachandra Rao and MLA Ch. Kranti Kiran met CEO Shashank Goel and lodged the complaint on behalf of the party.

They stated in the complaint that TRS had reliable information that BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and his supporters, were opening bank accounts all over Huzurabad constituency in various banks in different names and depositing huge money into them in an organised manner with the purpose of utilising the same for distribution to voters on the eve of the by-poll scheduled on October 30.

Stating that the activity was a grave offence and corrupt election practice besides being contravention of model code of poll conduct, the TRS delegation requested the CEO to get a thorough investigation done into the issue to find the number of such accounts opened so far. “The pattern in which the amounts are being put into the accounts clearly establish that BJP and its candidate are resorting to corrupt practices to buy votes in order to win the election illegally”, they explained.

Although the party (TRS) had been bringing several illegalities of BJP and its candidate for the last several days no action was taken by the election authorities in spite of providing impeccable evidence in support of the irregularities committed by Mr. Rajender and his party, the TRS said in its complaint. If no meaningful action was taken on its (TRS) complaint, it would cause immense damage to the democratic process and fairy play in the election and also cause irreparable loss to TRS’ legitimate prospects in Huzurabad, the party said.