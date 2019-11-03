BJP MP to move privilege motion against TS police

Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that he would move a privilege motion in Parliament against the Telangana State police for ‘manhandling’ him during the funeral procession of RTC driver N. Babu in Arepalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Friday.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, he termed the police highhandedness as uncalled for and an atrocious act in a democracy. He alleged that two unknown cops had beaten him during the melee at the funeral procession of the RTC driver. “I will not spare the police officials who attacked me. It’s a planned attack by the police in plain-clothes,” he claimed.

Planned attack

Charging Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with having planned the attack on the BJP activists to instil fear among the TSRTC Joint Action Committee leaders, he asked why the DGP and the Home Minister remained silent over the incident. Alleging that the TRS government was terrorising the cadre and leaders of opposition parties, he said that the Union government was observing every act of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

He said that the plain-clothes police personnel had thrashed two ABVP leaders brutally, who were now undergoing treatment in hospital. Similarly, a woman RTC conductor fainted during the funeral procession due to the police, he added.

The downfall of TRS government would begin from Karimnagar town, which is sentimentally important to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said and added that the TRS government should feel ashamed of not resolving the RTC crisis when the common man was responding to the plight of the RTC workers and waiving the house rents following the non-availability of monthly salaries to the RTC staff.

He asked why the TRS government was not seeking assistance of the Central government, which was having 31 % share in the RTC. BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana, town president Bethi Mahender Reddy and others were also present.

‘No manhandling’

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police and incharge of Karimnagar V. Satyanarayana clarified that no police official had manhandled Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, as alleged, during the funeral procession of RTC driver Babu at Arepalli on Friday.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, he termed the charges levelled by the Karimnagar MP as false and added that the Director General of Police ordered an inquiry with an IG rank officer into the Arepalli incident. The police was coontemplating registering criminal cases against some people who had obstructed the police from doing their duty. He said the inquiry officer would decide whether to register a case against the MP or not.

Sensing law and order problems the police had denied permission to take the funeral procession to Karimnagar Bus Depot, however, the supporters of the MP had broken the security cordon and abused the police personnel on duty, but the police maintained restraint, the Police Commissioner asserted.

In the jostling, Commissioner of Police, ACP Narendar, Commander Sanjeev, and other police personnel fell down and the police personnel had formed a security ring round the Member of Parliament and escorted him to safety, he explained. The police had rescued the MP when he was suffocating due to the jostling by the crowd, the Commissioner said.