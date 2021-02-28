BJP MLC dares KTR for open debate at OU

HYDERABAD

28 February 2021 23:56 IST

Ready to withdraw from contest if KTR successfully answers my questions: Ramchander Rao

Senior BJP leader and sitting MLC from the Graduates constituency of Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar N. Ramchander Rao has challenged TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao for “cool, calm and an open discussion” at the University College of Arts and Social Sciences of Osmania University, at 11 a.m. on March 11, on the contribution of the government towards employment generation, expenditure on higher education, and employees issues, among others.

In a communication to the MA&UD Minister, a copy of which was marked to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the media, on Sunday, Mr. Rao said he was ready to withdraw from the contest if Mr. KTR was able to successfully answer the questions posed on the following issues or the latter has to apologise for making “uncalled for insinuations” against him.

“How many jobs have been created in the last seven years? Why are there no vice-chancellors for most universities for the last few years? What happened to the 50,000 jobs’ notification? What happened to the TS Public Service Commission’s notification for Group I and II jobs? What is the amount spent on universities and the ₹200 crore announced for OU centenary celebrations?”

He also posed other questions like: What happened to the ₹3,106 stipend for the unemployed youth? What happened to the enhancement of retirement age of employees to 60 years? Why are the legitimate demands of employees on Pay Revision Commission and fitment benefit eternally elusive? What about the promises made to lawyers and what has been delivered?

The BJP leader also said that the ‘iconic’ Arts College was chosen as the venue because it was the epicentre of the Telangana agitation and the discussion was going to be about jobs. If the Minister chose to ignore his invite, it could only be concurred that “malicious statements” were made against him.

“What I did as an MLC in the last six years is in public domain and it is for the graduates to take a call. But, I am not in the government and can only highlight people’s issues. The core issue is what has this government and the Chief Minister done,” he said.

Mr. Rao also claimed to have raised issues of lawyers’ corpus fund announced by the government but not put into action for many years, ex gratia enhancement from ₹4 lakh to the bereaved family members of lawyers, about universities’ state of affairs, recruitments, and so on.

“The Chief Minister always choose to dodge these issues and many remain unresolved. The claim of providing 1.32 lakh jobs certainly baffled everyone and is a wonderful template of the art of fudging,” he added.