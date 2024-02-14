ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLAs abstained from Medigadda barrage inspection at KCR’s behest, says Ponnam Prabhakar

February 14, 2024 03:10 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshmi barrage where some pillars sank raising questions about its future in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has alleged that BJP MLAs stayed away from the visit to the Medigadda barrage of KLIP on Tuesday, as per the advice of BJP State president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy at the behest of BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Medigadda barrage, along with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other cabinet colleagues, Mr. Prabhakar said that the absence of the BJP and BRS MLAs at the site visit had yet again proved that the “BJP shares a strong bond with BRS”.

The State BJP leaders owed an explanation as to why their government at the Centre failed to inquire into the irregularities in the KLIP, he said accusing the BJP leaders of confining themselves only to making allegations of corruption in KLIP.

He said, “Let both BJP and BRS speak out over their clandestine deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

