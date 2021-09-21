BJP MLA stages dharna for Dalit Bandhu

SIDDIPET

21 September 2021 22:37 IST

In a move to bring pressure on the State Government, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA M Raghunandan Rao held day-long dharna at the constituency headquarters Dubbak on Tuesday demanding that Dalit Bandhu be implemented for the beneficiaries in the constituency limits. This was first such dharna by one of the two BJP MLAs. The other one Raja Singh had not taken up any such agitation so far.

On the other hand, the Congress led by party State unit president A. Revanth Reddy held three such meetings at Indravelli, Raviryal and Gajwel demanding that it be extended to all eligible in other sections as well.

“We will question Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao about Dalit Bandhu during Assembly sessions that will commence shortly. With the same demand there will be a walk from Tank Bund to Assembly during the sessions. We will continue our fight for Dalit Bandhu and TRS MLAs should also demand the same,” said Mr Raghunandan Rao.

He wondered whether the government would be in a position to implement Dalit Bandhu, which was unable to release pensions for the eligible.

Party senior leader B. Shobha alleged that unable to face Etala Rajender, the Chief Minister brought Dalit Bandhu to seek votes from those sections in Huzurabad. She demanded that the Ministers and MLAs who were coming to Huzurabad should first implement the scheme in their constituencies. She demanded that an Act be passed in Assembly so that it was implemented by any government that would come to power later.