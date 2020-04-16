Hyderabad

BJP MLA Raja Singh urges Hyderabad CP to take action against shop owners in his constituency

BJP MLA Raja Singh.

Many of them are violating social distancing norms despite officials’ instructions, he says

Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh urged Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) to take action against owners of different commercial establishments in his constituency for violating social distancing norm.

In a letter to CP Anjani Kumar, Mr. Singh said shop owners in several places in Goshamahal constituency including, Mangalhat Market, Godekikbar Market, Aghapura, Charkandil, Nampally Yousufain Darga Road market, Isamiya Bazaar, MJ Market and other places are not maintaining the prescribed social distancing despite repeated instructions by government officials.

‘Book spitters’

“I request your good office to keep an eagle eye and book cases against shop owners and all others who are spitting outside their shops,” Mr. Singh stated in his letter.

Recently, the lone BJP MLA from the State and his supporters were criticised by netizens for violating the social distancing norm, by holding Mashal (torches) and standing close to each other.

