BJP MLA raises State song in his maiden speech

Hyderabad

17 March 2021 19:56 IST

‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’ not the State song, official song yet to be written: KCR

Newly elected BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao, in his maiden speech in the Assembly, suggested that after playing the national anthem in the Assembly it would have been better had the Telangana State song ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’ been played.

In other States like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu they play the State song after the national anthem, he said. However, later in his address the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao clarified that ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’ was not the State song and the official song was yet to be written.

Mr. Raghunandan also raised the disparity of compensation being paid to the villages that are getting submerged in his constituency under the Kaleshwaram project. He said different methods were being adopted for farmers who sacrificed lands and those getting compensated for houses being submerged for the same project.

Advertising

Advertising

“This discrimination is seen in the district represented by the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister,” he said.