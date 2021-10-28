BJP MLA lodges approaches court against Collector

In a move to take the issue of controversial comments made by Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy during the awareness programme on alternative crops for paddy during summer, BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao lodged a complaint with the Supreme Court and the Telangana High Court, alleging that the Collector had violated some rules formed by the government.

It was reported in these columns that the Collector had stated that he would not care even if the Supreme Court directed reopening shops that were closed in view of sale of paddy seed.

“We have waited for two days with an opinion that the judiciary will act suo motu as the Collector said that he would act even if there was direction from Supreme Court. But as there was no response from the judiciary, we have deiced to lodge a complaint to bring the issue to their notice. The Collector is not caring anyone. He has to change his attitude. In 1968 the Union Government formed some regulations on the functioning of various officials. I am lodging complaint with Supreme Court Chief Justice N.V. Ramana under Section 3 1 Sub Clause A, Sub Clause B and Section 3 2 Sub Clause through mail on Thursday morning at 10.30 a.m. A complaint also lodged with Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sarma. We have also sent CDs of videos and paper clippings,” said Mr. Raghunandan Rao while speaking with reporters on Thursday.

The MLA said that complaint was also forwarded to Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) senior officer Ajay Kumar Bhalla. He said that the comments made by the Collector were against the democratic spirit.