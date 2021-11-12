BJP misleading ryots: KTR

SIRCILLA

12 November 2021 23:21 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Minister for Industries and IT K T Rama Rao slammed the BJP leadership in the State for what he called "misleading" farmers by asking them to raise paddy in the ensuing yasangi (rabi season) in sharp contrast to the BJP-led Central government’s refusal to procure paraboiled rice from Telangana.

“Farmers should not fall prey to such evil designs aimed at deriving political mileage,” Mr Rao said, reiterating that the TRS will spearhead a spirited agitation on the lines of the separate Telangana movement until the Centre agrees to buy paddy produced in the rabi season.

Mr Rao, who represents Sircilla in the Legislative Assembly, led a ‘maha dharna’ organised by the ruling TRS in the textile town on Friday as part of State-wide protests demanding procurement of paddy by the Centre.

Training his guns on BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay, Mr Rao alleged that Sanjay was misleading farmers by asking them to go for paddy cultivation in the ensuing rabi season.

“While the Delhi leaders of the BJP dispensation are asking us not to raise paddy, the galli (street) leaders of the saffron party here are encouraging farmers to cultivate paddy in yasangi,” Mr Rao charged.

“What will happen if all the farmers raise paddy believing their words and come on to the roads with their produce,”, he asked, saying “who will take up the responsibility in case the situation then goes out of hand.” The BJP leaders are hell bent on fanning communal passions for their narrow political machinations, he charged.

He said: It is the Centre’s responsibility to procure paddy through the FCI and ensure food security for poor people across the country as per the constitutional provisions. The State government can only facilitate the procurement of paddy through the Civil Supplies Corporation and IKP groups, Mr Rao added, alleging that the Centre did not heed to the repeated requests made by the State government to procure paraboiled rice from the State and explore export options.

"In the interests of farmers, we have sincerely tried to convince farmers to move away from paddy cultivation and take up cultivation of alternative crops in the ensuing yasangi, and several farmers in Sircilla constituency came forward to switch over to alternative crops," Mr Rao noted.

Telangana government earned wide acclaim for its pro-farmer landmark schemes such as 24x7 free power to the agriculture sector, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and above all enhanced irrigation facilities. As a result, Telangana surpassed Punjab in paddy production, he claimed.

In a veiled attack on the BJP dispensation at the Centre, he said: “The BJP regime is on a spree of selling everything but refusing to buy paddy produce from farmers.” Under the BJP regime, India ranks 101 out of 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index-2021, behind our neighbouring Pakistan - 92, Nepal - 76, and Bangladesh - 76, he said.

Referring to the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident during farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws in Uttar Pradesh, he said the BJP will pay a heavy price for its "anti-farmer" policies and "authoritarianism."