BJP ministers not to cozy up to TRS

There is going to be a sea change in the attitude of Central ministers towards the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government here, if the Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are to be believed. Unlike the previous term when they squirmed in their seats in discomfort as one minister after another used to come on official visits and sing praises of the government, it is likely to be different this time.

At least that is the message the top brass of the party got from the new leadership at the national-level during recent meetings held in New Delhi with working president J.P. Nadda. “We have articulated our point of view to the leadership about the political scenario here and how leaders, cutting across political lines, are eager to join us to fight against the TRS. We need the high command support if we are to be successful and our views have been carefully heard,” say senior leaders, wishing not to be quoted.

Likely result is that the Union Ministers and other top leaders visiting Telangana would take the party leadership here into confidence and take their inputs too before making any proclamations. “Central ministers holding review meetings with the State ministers or officials here in respect to their subjects are entitled to express their views for administrative convenience. However, statements of political import would be avoided. That is what we have been given to understand,” they explain.

The TS leaders sought to convince the top party leaders that Central ministers should allocate time to visit the party office and interact with the leaders and cadre whenever they visit here. Mr. Nadda is said to have positively responded to the reasoning put forth and advised the leadership here to focus on the membership drive and the forthcoming Assembly byelection and the municipal polls to various urban local bodies (ULBs).