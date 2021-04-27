BJP making false claims: Harish Rao

SIDDIPET

27 April 2021 23:04 IST

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has alleged BJP has been making false claims over allocation of funds for district headquarters development and dared the party leaders to prove it.

On the last day of campaign on Tuesday, Mr. Harish Rao made a whirlwind tour in several wards in the town and addressed several gatherings.

“Do not trust BJP which is making tall claims. Edible oil cost increased to ₹200 per litre and cocking gas cost to ₹1,000 from ₹500. No leader from BJP met people during corona crisis and assured them nothing. BJP leaders said that they Centre had spent ₹135 crore for the development of Siddipet but they did not spend even ₹135,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Informing that dalit empowerment scheme was introduced with a fund allocation of ₹1,000 crore, the Finance Minister said that Telangana was the only state in the country that had been offering ₹2000 pension for beedi workers and ₹1.16 lakh under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak.

“The candidates from both Congress and TRS would not get even deposits if people were with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Stating that he had taken all precautions to see that Imambad village was not submerge by Ranganaiksagar, Mr. Harish Rao promised to adopt the village provided the highest majority was offered in municipal elections.

Referring to the corona pandemic, the Minister urged people to get vaccination, to wear mask and to sanitize frequently. He said that from May 1 vaccine would be offered to those who had crossed 18 years.