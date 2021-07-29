BJP leaders welcome quota for medical seats

Telangana unit of the BJP, led by national OBC morcha president K. Laxman, party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others on Thursday welcomed and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing quota for the BCs and economically weaker sections in dental and medical undergraduate streams from this year onwards.

Mr. Laxman informed that 27% quota for the BCs and 10% for the poor were discussed in the OBC morcha national executive meeting and presented before the Prime Minister by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and this was immediately accepted and acted upon.

This move will pave the way for 4,000 seats in MBBS, MD, BDS & MDS for students from the BCs and 1,500 seats for the students hailing from the poorer sections, he added. Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the historic decision would open the doors of higher education to the socially and economically backward sections by helping them to have better employment opportunities ahead.

In this context, he was critical of the TRS government for not initiating quota for the economically poor yet and assured that the saffron party would stand by the poor among the general category to fight for the provision to be implemented.