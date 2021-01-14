Hyderabad

BJP leaders to fly kites

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, former State president K. Laxman, and MLC N. Ramchander Rao, will participate in kite flying at Necklace Road on Thursday.

Mr. Kishan Reddy and Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay greeted people of Telangana on the occasion of Sankranti.

