BJP leaders detained

Police foil Chalo Assembly

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in the State were placed under house arrest and hundreds of supporters were taken into custody on Friday when they tried to lay a siege to the Telangana Legislative Assembly, demanding that the State government declare September 17 a ‘Liberation Day’.

As part of their demand, BJP State president and Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay gave a call for 'Chalo Assembly'. Mr. Sanjay and Member of Legislative Council C N. Ramchander Rao were among others who were placed under house arrest. Later, Mr Sanjay was taken to the Banjara Hills police station.

According to Saifabad ACP C Venu Gopal Reddy, more than 900 supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who tried to protest near the Assembly, were taken into custody and shifted to Goshamahal Stadium and different police stations across the city. "They adopted different tactics to reach the Assembly, but their attempts were foiled. Many were coming on foot, while a few came in the cars, and transport vehicles," he said. Most of them were from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Siddipet, Mancherial and Jagtial.