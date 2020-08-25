BJP leaders console fire victim’s kin

HYDERABAD

25 August 2020 23:45 IST

Telangana BJP leaders led by party president Bandi Sanjay, on Tuesday, met the family members of the late Srinivas Goud, one of the senior engineers who died in the fire mishap at Srisailam hydel power plant, at Champapet and offered their condolences.

Accompanied by city president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao, general secretary G. Premanander Reddy and others, Mr. Sanjay recalled the supreme sacrifice made by the engineer in an effort to save the power plant from getting destroyed in the fire. “While any amount of money will not compensate for the loss of the bread-earning family member,” he urged the State government to sanction an ex gratia of ₹2 crore to the victims’ families.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy also spoke to the family over the phone from New Delhi and condoled the tragic death of the engineer.

