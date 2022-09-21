BJP leaders calls for remedial steps to free lakes, tanks of encroachments

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 21, 2022 23:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy has urged the State government to protect the lakes and tanks in Hyderabad and its surroundings immediately and free it from pollution and encroachments. Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao should take serious note of the matter and direct the officials concerned to take up remedial steps, Mr.Reddy said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a media statement on Wednesday, he said 455 tanks inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) were polluted and encroached upon, adversely affecting thousands of colonies in their vicinity. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority had listed 2,857 lakes and tanks, of which about 2,402 tanks outside the ORR.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app