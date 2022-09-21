BJP leaders calls for remedial steps to free lakes, tanks of encroachments

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy has urged the State government to protect the lakes and tanks in Hyderabad and its surroundings immediately and free it from pollution and encroachments. Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao should take serious note of the matter and direct the officials concerned to take up remedial steps, Mr.Reddy said.

In a media statement on Wednesday, he said 455 tanks inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) were polluted and encroached upon, adversely affecting thousands of colonies in their vicinity. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority had listed 2,857 lakes and tanks, of which about 2,402 tanks outside the ORR.