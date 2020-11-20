BJP lashes out at KCR for comments on Prime Minister

Hyderabad

20 November 2020 09:05 IST

BJP promises to pay for losses during recent floods in GHMC if elected to power

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit has announced that every household affected in the recent floods in the twin cities will receive ₹25,000 each and property loss will be fully borne by it if the Mayor is elected from the party in the GHMC elections.

“We will get funds from the Central government to rebuild houses, replace furniture lost and give money to buy new two-wheelers and cars if they are damaged in the floods,” declared party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, the BJP chief said the party will also pay all the challans being issued to the youngsters by the police once it comes to power in GHMC. “For development of the city and keeping it secure, I appeal to the people to elect our candidates and throw out the corrupt TRS-Majlis combine,” he appealed. However, a significant portion of the press meet was Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s launching a broadside against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governance at the Centre.

“KCR lowered his own dignity with his rubbish criticism of Modi. Since he has set the tone of the debate with his intemperate remarks, we are going to reply in the same manner. We will expose his deeds and his government’s corruption,” he cautioned.

‘Arrest for slander’

The BJP leader recalled that the CM directed the Director General of Police to arrest those slandering the PM in social media earlier and wanted the police to do the same now. “Is this the way to talk about the PM? Why is he not concerned about the communities that are in a minority in the neighbouring countries? What does he intend to do with the majority community in Hyderabad and Telangana after handing over power to Majlis,” he asked.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar challenged KCR to come to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar on Friday afternoon and swear about the authenticity of the purported letter written by him to the Election Commission seeking halting the ex gratia of ₹10,000 to the floods affected. “I will be there and ready to swear the letter is fake and my signature has been forged. This has been produced under the direction of the CM to mislead the people. I have already asked the police to probe into it and arrest those responsible. I request the State Election Commission (SEC) to investigate into it,” he said.

Ready for debate

The BJP leader demanded that the TRS government explain what it has done for the city in the last six years. “What have you promised and what have you given to the people? We are ready for democratic debate but will not keep quiet if he (KCR) keeps on uttering lies and falsehoods as we have the TRS manifesto with us even if they had deleted from the party website,” he said.

He pointed out that KCR’s earlier bid to form a Third Front before the general elections has been a damp squib and it was not going to be different now. The BJP has finalised almost all its candidates for 150 divisions save for a couple of places where discussions are on.

There has been no word from Pawan Kalyan’s party Jana Sena about having an alliance for the GHMC polls, he added. Party leader D.K. Aruna too faulted KCR for his remarks on the PM.