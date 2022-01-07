BJP lacks grace in politics: Ponnala

HYDERABAD

07 January 2022 21:45 IST

Congress leader condemns politicising Modi’s visit in Punjab

Former PCC chief and senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah slammed the BJP for politicising the developments during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab as a security lapse, and reminded that the PM faced similar protests in Uttar Pradesh and other places as well.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said that Modi’s comments that ‘he was alive’ were painful and lacked grace, and no one expects the country’s PM to resort to such political tactics. How come the BJP was resorting to mudslinging on Punjab government when the Union Home Ministry is yet to come out with its report on the alleged lapses?.

He wondered how can there be protesters for 20 km, as claimed by the BJP, when the road route of the Prime Minister was decided just 20 minutes before he travelled. “This exposes the BJP’s politicisation of the issue to divert from the fact that the public meeting was a huge failure with just a few hundreds of people attending it.”

Mr. Lakshmaiah reminded that Mr. Modi faced similar protests when UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was right beside him. “Wasn’t it a security lapse then,” he asked. He said protests were seen when then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Gujarat in 2009 when Mr. Modi was the Chief Minister. “Should the Congress seek Modi’s answer for that lapse,” he asked.

“Mr. Manmohan Singh never even raised the issue or blamed the BJP then show grace in politics. The BJP doesn’t believe in graceful politics,” he said and asked them to pick up a few lessons from the Congress that always held the Prime Minister above petty politics.