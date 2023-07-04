ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Khammam town unit vice-president ‘attempts to end life’

July 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KHAMMAM

He was reportedly upset with change of guard in State leadership

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Khammam town vice-president Gajjala Srinivas allegedly attempted to end his life at his house in Danavaigudem Colony in Khammam on Tuesday evening.

He reportedly tried to end his life hours after the BJP central leadership replaced BJP State president Bandi Sanjay with Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, sources said.

His family members shifted him to a local hospital after finding him in an unconscious state with a rope around his neck. He was admitted to the intensive care unit.

In a note purportedly written by him, the 41-year-old BJP leader said: “I am unable to digest the removal of Mr. Bandi Sanjay from the post of the BJP State president. I have great admiration for Sanjay anna. I have no grudge against anyone.”

However, the local police did not confirm the incident.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 or 040 66202000/2001

