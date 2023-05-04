BJP intensifies efforts to rope in Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

May 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Intensifying efforts to bring former Khammam MP and suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy into the BJP fold, a host of party leaders led by Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender held parleys with the latter at his house in Khammam on Thursday.

The closed-door meeting between the key BJP leaders and Mr Reddy, who was suspended by the BRS leadership on charges of “anti-party activities” last month, set the political circles abuzz.

Mr Rajender called on Mr Srinivas Reddy, who has vowed to make the BRS bite the dust in the next elections in the erstwhile composite Khammam district following his suspension, to invite him to join the BJP with an eye on the Assembly elections due this year-end.

He was accompanied by BJP MLA from Dubbaka M Raghunandan Rao, former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy and new entrant into the party and former Nirmal MLA A Maheshwar Reddy.

Former minister and another suspended BRS leader Jupalli Krishna Rao and several close associates of Mr Reddy were among those present.

According to sources, after a brief luncheon meeting, a closed-door meeting was held at Mr Srinivas Reddy’s house, which lasted more than five hours.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr Rajender, who is also chairman of the BJP’s ‘Cherikala Committee’, said the BJP alone could make the BRS bite the dust at the hustings.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to end the “family rule” in Telangana in the next Assembly elections.”

“Mr Srinivas Reddy and Mr Krishna Rao also share a common goal of getting the State rid of “family rule.” We met Mr Srinivas Reddy and Mr Krishna Rao as per the directions of BJP national president J P Nadda to invite them into the BJP to accomplish the “common goal,” he added.

“We hope that they will respond positively to our invitation,” Mr Rajender said.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference along with Mr Krishna Rao soon after the meeting, Mr Srinivas Reddy said overnight decisions could not be taken in politics.

“Our main aim is to defeat the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS regime and foil its attempts to come to power for the third time on false promises,” he said.

“We have invitations from BJP, Congress and various other parties to join them. The reports making rounds that we are inclined towards a particular party are false,” Mr Reddy said, adding that they would take appropriate decision in tune with the aspirations of people.

To a question, he said, “The BJP leaders expressed their viewpoint and we explained our modalities to trounce the BRS dispensation in the next elections. The discussions were only preliminary in nature.”