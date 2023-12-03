HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP increases tally, but suffers major setback in defeat of two sitting MLAs, three MPs in Telangana Assembly polls

December 03, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased its tally from three members in the last Assembly to eight this time, it suffered a major setback as the party’s prominent leaders, including two sitting MLAs and three MPs, tasted defeat in the Telangana Assembly elections, the polling for which was held on November 30.

The BJP State election campaign committee chairman and former Minister Eatala Rajender, the seven-time MLA, lost to his arch rival P. Kaushik Reddy of the BRS in Huzurabad Assembly constituency by a margin of 16,873 votes. Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandhan Rao lost his seat to the BRS candidate.

In a keenly fought electoral battle from Karimnagar Assembly seat, the BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay lost by a slender margin of 3,163 votes to the BRS’ nominee G. Kamalakar.

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao of the BJP, who contested from the Korutla and Boath Assembly constituencies, were defeated by the BRS candidates.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.