BJP hits out at Owaisi; demands Mallanna release

Senior BJP leader N.V. Subash lashed out at the Majlis leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi stating that he had “no right” to talk of either Mahatma Gandhi or Veer Savarkar after having “colluded” with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in “distorting” history and not allowing Telangana people to celebrate the ‘Redemption Day’ of Sept.17.

Joining issue with Mr. Owaisi for his criticism against the NDA Government accusing it of replacing Mahatma Gandhi with Veer Savarkar as ‘Father of the Nation’, he said no one in TS would forgive either Mr. Owaisi or Mr. Rao for denying the occasion for people to celebrate when scores of lives were lost in the armed struggle to free the land from the clutches of the Nizam. “Is it not distorting history? It is the culture of MIM and Congress to keep aside people who fought for the freedom struggle,” he maintained in a statement.

In a separate statement, another senior leader G. Narayan Reddy appealed to the civil society, media houses, journalist unions and others to support ‘Teenmar’ Mallanna to get him released from jail. “Freedom of press and speech is under threat in TS with the Chief Minister and the ruling party using oppressive tactics to silence the voice of the critics putting the democracy in peril,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said voice should be raised against the repeated detentions as Mr. Mallanna had been in custody for 47 days so far and 35 cases were foisted against him. His only ‘crime’ being contesting against the TRS in MLC elections getting substantial votes and exposing the misrule of Mr. Rao through his Q-TV web channel, he added.