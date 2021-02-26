BJP has DNA of lies, falsehood and Cong. corruption: TRS

Figures in states ruled by BJP sought

Describing 'Congress with DNA of corruption' and 'BJP the DNA of lies and falsehood', the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) hit back at the opposition parties questioning the employment figures released by the TRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao.

At a press conference here on Friday, Government Whip Balka Suman, Whip Bhanuprasad and spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy reiterated that the opposition parties were resorting to falsehood on the jobs given by the Telangana government despite clearly revealing the figures department wise.

Mr. Suman asked the BJP leaders to reveal the figures of jobs given in the states ruled by the BJP. They are nowhere near Telangana but BJP continues to spread falsehood which has become part of its DNA, he said.

He also ridiculed BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna questioning her contribution to the Telangana movement. She did not even resign as MLA during the agitation and she had no right to question Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who was willing to give his life.

He used quite harsh words against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and said he knows nothing except personally targeting the TRS leaders with sensational comments. Why is he not talking about the Central government's decision to privatise all the PSUs, he asked and said BJP has no moral right.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy demanded the BJP to reveal how many Telangana youngsters got jobs in the 12 crores jobs created as claimed by the Modi government. He claimed the BJP is insulting the self-respect of Telangana and said if that party has some love for Telangana it should immediately announce Bharata Ratna to P.V. Narasimha Rao and secure IT exemption for Singareni employees.