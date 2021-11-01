BJP hails High Court stay on RTI note

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday stated that the stay order issued by the High Court on the internal note issued on RTI replies was a ‘slap on the face’ for Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. Senior leader G. Narayan Reddy said the ‘wicked’ plans of the government to throttle the RTI Act have been thwarted and the attempt to ‘muzzle’ RTI activists has been prevented by the Chief Justice.

Mr. Reddy said in a statement that the government wanted to deny replies to queries being sought through RTI Act and did not want to be exposed by the information about “corrupt and illegal” activities in the past few years. Ruling party leaders have been involving in government affairs and looting the public money and abusing powers, he charged. The government should withdraw the note at least now and avoid further embarrassment, he added.