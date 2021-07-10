BJP govt. collecting ₹14,000 cr. a year on fuel taxes: Congress

Hyderabad

10 July 2021 23:16 IST

Errabelli Dayakar Rao should be dismissed: Geetha Reddy

TPCC working presidents J. Geetha Reddy and Anjan Kumar Yadav have accused the BJP government of fleecing the common man collecting ₹14,000 crore as fuel taxes every year despite the crude prices falling rapidly in the international market.

At a press conference here, Ms. Geetha Reddy said that BJP government had revised the fuel prices 43 times since it came to power apart from enhancing LPG prices by over ₹200 hitting the lower middle class and middle class hard. “Yet there is no remorse on the part of the BJP government or its leaders,” she said.

She said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should provide some relief by reducing state taxes but he had concern for Additional Collectors for whom he had bought KIA cars worth crores of rupees but doesn’t have the heart to help the common man. Both Modi and KCR should realise that people’s incomes were severely affected by Coronavirus over the last two years.

The former Minister also said attacks on Dalits had increased in Telangana and so were lockup deaths. Rape and sexual harassment of women were on the rise and yet the government was claiming everything was under control. Police had become insensitive to attacks on women, she alleged.

She also objected to the ‘vulgar’ comments made by Minister Dayakar Rao against a women officer in full public view and demanded that he be dismissed from the Cabinet immediately.

Mr. Anjan Kumar Yadav said the Telangana Congress would organise bicycle rallies and bullock cart rallies in the State on July 12 against the rising fuel prices. A massive rally would be held from Indira Park to Raj Bhavan on July 16 on the same issues.