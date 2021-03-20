BJP for protection of State chief

Delegation meets DGP with written request

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday requested Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy to provide ‘protection’ to their president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar President in view of “recent attacks on him” and also book cases against those responsible for the incident at Kodad near Suryapet.

A delegation of party leaders led by K. Vijayarama Rao met the DGP at his office and gave a written request stating that Mr. Sanjay Kumar keeps visiting his parliamentary constituency of Karimnagar and also different parts of the State on various party-related activities.

He has also been very aggressively campaigning on behalf of the party for strengthening it and some “vested interests” have developed “negativity” on him and are trying to protest and in some cases trying to “attack him physically or the car he was travelling or his convoy”.

Even during the GHMC elections, a mob had tried to attack his car at Necklace Road here and also during his visit to Karimnagar during the RTC employee’s strike and later, during the Assembly by-elections for Dubbak, there were attempts to block his convoy and attack him physically, they said. At Kodad, the mob had come armed with sticks and rods, stopped the convoy and tried to attack, so a case should be filed, they added.