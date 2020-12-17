BJP for protection of endowment land

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MLA Raja Singh at a press meet in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

17 December 2020 00:17 IST

‘Suspend policemen who allowed squatters’

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday demanded the government to suspend the police officers concerned, including the DCP, for allowing private persons to build a fence on endowment department land in Dabeerpura in violation of the High Court orders.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should personally get involved and ensure the eight acre land belonging to the Kali Temple is protected against encroachment. We are not going to sit quiet if the endowment land worth crores of rupees are being usurped surreptitiously by nefarious elements,” he warned at a press conference in the party office.

He alleged that henchmen owing allegiance to the Majlis party have been involved in the forcible occupation of endowments land in the Old City with the active connivance of local police. “Our party activists have been vigilant and foiled the attempt to grab the land but the police arrested them,” claimed the BJP leader.

Similar land grabs had happened in Shalibanda, Talabkatta, Mylardevpally and other areas. “If the government is not ready to protect the endowment land, we are ready to do so,” he declared. Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh also charged the local police of colluding with land grabbers and wondered if this was part of ‘friendly policing”.

Mr. Singh accused the police of using coercive methods when he and Mr. Sanjay Kumar went to visit the arrested party cadre who had tried to stop the fencing of the land.

“We are not going to be browbeaten by use of muscle power or increasing the communal temperature as we decided not to be provoked. We only wanted to meet our activists arrested,” he added.

In a separate event, the party chief criticised the TRS government for not implementing the reservations for economically weaker sections among the forward castes and said thousands of deserving youth were being deprived of benefits because of the adamant attitude of KCR.

“What is his objection when the entire country is implementing the Act? What has he against the poor? Our party will take up the issue and protest for the implementation,” he assured a delegation of EWS Federation.