BJP for probe into Dharani portal contract to IL&FS

BJP city president N. Ramchander Rao demanded an “inquiry into a private scam tainted firm IL& FS which was awarded a contact by the TRS government to promote its Dharni portal for land record management” on Sunday.

He charged that the firm has been involved in ‘serious financial scams’ in various States with the Central government suspending the board of directors and investigating the case.

Alleging lack of transparency in governance, Mr. Rao reminded that the TRS government had earlier awarded a contract to Ms Globerena firm for processing Board of Intermediate students exams by flouting all procurement norms which resulted in tragic suicides of over 20 students after publication of results due to errors in software developed by the company.

The MLC held the government responsible for loss of revenue due to stoppage of registration in the name of Dharani portal with citizens and business establishments facing several problems. The property tax concession announced by KTR is an “election gimmick” and to divert the people’s attention from the government’s failure to provide 2-bedroom housing and developing Hyderabad as “another Dallas”.

“What has happened to the 100-day action plan of KTR? People of twin cities have been cheated by the unkept promises of this government and they had to face a miserable time during the floods. “Concession in property tax is nothing but a meagre relief to wash its hands from the injustice and humiliation meted out to people,” he said. The BJP leader expressed hope that the people of Hyderabad would repeat Dubbak elections result and support his party in coming GHMC elections.