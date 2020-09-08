BJP for expert panel on revenue reforms

HYDERABAD

08 September 2020 22:19 IST

‘KCR acting like a dictator by scrapping the existing revenue system’

Telangana BJP, on Tuesday, expressed its strong opposition to the scrapping of the existing revenue system unilaterally by the TRS government to “suit its political necessities”.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is acting like a dictator and not as a democratically elected head of a State government, without discussing with the stakeholders, opposition parties and others,” charged official spokesman K. Krishna Saagar Rao.

“The sudden decisions to scrap the VRO system, to halt land registrations overnight and snatching land records were unruly and hasty decisions taken with a selfish political objective of recording his personal political legacy,” he claimed.

Advertising

Advertising

Demanding a reconsideration of these decisions, Mr. Rao advised the CM to follow due processes before taking such actions which have long lasting impact. The party demanded an expert committee to be set up for studying the intended systemic changes to the revenue system by including opposition parties, retired revenue officers and experts.

“Hastily passing these acts with a brute majority in the State Assembly without proper planning and exercise can lead to a massive revenue administration disaster,” he added, in a statement released to the media.

Welcomes resolution on PV

However, the party welcomed the Assembly resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and thanked the Chief Minister for taking the initiative. BJP leader and P.V.’s grandson N.V. Subhash recalled that the then UPA government had rejected a similar Assembly resolution passed during the united Andhra Pradesh when the Congress’ real intention was ‘exposed’.

He expressed hope that the Central government would consider and confer Bharat Ratna on P.V. as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has great respect for the late PM. The Modi government also constructed a memorial at ‘Ekta Sthal’ in New Delhi and announced a postal stamp to commemorate the centenary celebrations.