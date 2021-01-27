BJP flays PRC suggestions

HYDERABAD

27 January 2021 23:22 IST

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party has strongly objected to the announcement of 7.5% fitment for government employees and accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of ‘dictating’ the Pay Revision Committee (PRC) report, which has led to an overall reduction of salary with a cut in HRA.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a press release on Wednesday ridiculed the PRC recommendations and remarked it to being “drafted in the farm house”. Even in united Andhra Pradesh, government employees did not get anything less than 25% as fitment and the concept of giving interim relief before the PRC report is accepted has been done away with, he pointed out.

“The TRS government has cheated farmers by ordering them to grow fine rice but changing its word. Unemployed youth have been deprived of the promised doles and recruitments and now, employees too. Do we need a PRC to come out with outlandish recommendations, where the total salary gets cut substantially,” questioned Mr. Kumar.

In a separate statement, MLC N. Ramchander Rao said that the PRC recommendations were a ‘humiliation’ to employees, who have been waiting patiently for the last 31 months. “The neighbouring AP is paying an interim relief and fitment of 43% . Here, employees deserve 63% but this government is an enemy not a friend,” he charged.