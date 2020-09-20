BJP flays KCR’s take on new farm Bill

CM has cheated farmers: Bandi Sanjay

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday strongly condemned the language used by CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao against the Centre’s farm Bill and said it was only meant to divert the attention of people from his ‘misrule’.

“KCR has cheated farmers by promising to buy crops during the last season but failed. In a majority of the procurement centres, farm produce especially paddy, got damaged due to hailstorms but the TRS government did not come to their rescue. Similarly, vegetable and fruit farmers who incurred heavy loss during the lockdown were not helped,” he claimed.

In a media statement, the BJP leader accused the CM of being against setting up of 1,000 market yards in TS under the new law which is “aimed to reap maximum benefit to farmers”. “The farming fraternity feels indebted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the revolutionary initiative and farmers will see through the game of KCR and teach him a befitting lesson at an early opportunity,” he said.

The Central government has lifted all restrictions on agri-product transportation to empower farmers to sell their product at their price and their choice of location. Since each State has its own set of regulations over the farm produce and marketing, farmers are not able to take their produce to the locations in the country where they get profitable prices, said Mr. Sanjay.

The new law ensures free inter-State trade and transportation of farm produce which will prove profitable for farmers. The PM had already assured that farmers would continue to get MSP and market yard support.