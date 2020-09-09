BJP flays KCR for ‘praising’ Nizam

HYDERABAD

09 September 2020 23:23 IST

‘Party will celebrate Telangana Liberation Day’

The Telangana BJP on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for praising the Nizam in the Assembly and said it is an insult to the people of the State, who had suffered under his tyranny and took up an armed struggle.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that T-BJP would celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day, as is being done in Maharashtra and Karnataka to commemorate the Police Action by Sardar Patel to make sure the Nizam joins the Indian Union - if it is elected to power in the next elections.

Participating in a rally at Godavarikhani as part of the agitational programme to demand the official celebrations, the BJP leader castigated KCR for going back on his promise to observe the Liberation Day during the political struggle for separate Telangana due to “pressure from the Majlis party”.

Not only has the TRS forgotten the sacrifices made by the Telangana martyrs but it has also not bothered to fulfil any of the pre-poll promises made like providing government jobs, two-bedroom housing for all, land for dalits, loan waiver, pay revision commission for the employees and so on, he said.

Mr. Sanjay also demanded the government postpone the Layout Regularisation Scheme as citizens are in no position to pay the hefty fee as they are reeling under COVID-19 effect. It would only benefit ruling party leaders to regularise their “illegal properties”. He wanted the government to bring LRS post-COVID by drastically reducing the fee.

The proposed reforms in the revenue administration are half baked and have no impact unless the government provides surety to the land surveys being taken up. If the BJP is elected to power in the next elections, it would also see to it that the Telangana Armed Struggle is part of the academic curriculum as the future generations need to be told about the historical facts, he added. Top party leaders accompanied him.