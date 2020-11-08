BJP wants open debate on Central funds

BJP State vice-president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar on Sunday once again challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister K.T. Rama Rao to a "debate" on the funds released by the Centre for Telangana and the flood relief activities taken up in the twin cities.
He claimed that the Centre had already released ₹224 crore for repairs to the national highways and ₹202 crore had been released from the disaster management funds. A high-powered delegation of officials had already toured the flood-hit areas and had been patiently waiting for a comprehensive report from the TS government. "The TRS government has neither submitted a proper report to the team nor has made adequate arrangements for them to meet the affected farmers.
The BJP leader said the TRS leadership was more keen on getting land for party office in Delhi rather than lobbying for sufficient funds from the Centre. "Here the government just addressed a letter to the Prime Minister seeking help for relief measures and later washed its hands of the need to provide better relief to the affected persons," he claimed and advised the government not to mislead people by putting the blame on the Centre on every issue.
