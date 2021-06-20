BJP faults opening of schools

HYDERABAD

20 June 2021 22:06 IST

The BJP questioned the State govt’s motive behind lifting the COVID second wave induced lockdown completely when the ‘Delta’ variant continues to infect the country. “Why did the coronavirus threat vanish completely within a day after implementing strict lockdown in the last few weeks? Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has even begun dist. tours and hosting community lunches as if everything has become normal. If that is so, why are the neighbouring States continuing with lockdowns and restrictions?,” asked leader Vijayashanti.

She also found fault with the decision to open educational institutions for physical classes from next month as it would put students to grave risk.

“It is clear that the lockdown has been lifted totally to suit the government’s selfish interests with no regard to public health,” a press release said.

