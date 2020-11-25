BJP dumps TRS manifesto in dustbin, says change is imminent

‘KCR and top TRS leadership responsible for change in Old City demographics and are willing to play second fiddle to MIM’

In a symbolic gesture, senior BJP leader P. Muralidhar Rao on Tuesday along with other senior leaders dumped the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) manifesto into the dustbin at the party office.

“TRS has been in power for the last five years but has repeated the same promises made in the previous manifesto so it deserves nothing less. Why does the government remember freebies only before the GHMC polls? Is it because of the loss in Dubbak bypoll,” he questioned.

TRS led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao has lost all its moorings and diluted the party ideology, the former national general secretary alleged, adding, “People of the twin cities deserve a new beginning and new ideas for the development of the city, certainly not the same old promises.”

He accused the TRS of actively supporting the Majlis Party to become stronger in the city and elsewhere to ensure the latter wins more seats just like the Congress Party had done earlier. “KCR and top TRS leadership are responsible for the deliberate change in demographics of many areas of Old City and willing to play second fiddle to the MIM,” he claimed.

Mr. Rao accused the Majlis MLAs in Bihar refusing to take oath on behalf of the country and warned it was an indication of things to come. TRS-MIM combine have been involved in illegal land dealings, extortions, links with former naxalites and so on, he alleged. “KCR and KTR have been trying to scare people that voting for BJP will lead to communal riots when nowhere in the country where our party is in power have there been any riots.”

Mr Muralidhar Rao added that the party could, in fact, put a stop to such religious strife. “Whatever the father-son duo claim, people of Telangana have decided to support us and a tsunami political change is imminent. TRS has failed totally in COVID-19 management and providing succour to the flood-affected people,” he said even as he strongly condemned KTR’s “Naxal kind of talk” on collection and devolution of revenues.