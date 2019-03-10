‘BJP drafting manifesto through largest mass-contact exercise’

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has stated said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the first political party in the country to have undertaken a massive mass-contact exercise for drafting its election manifesto to define the vision for future India with “Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi Ke Saath” programme.

Speaking to reporters before participating in a party meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Shekhawat said the exercise was aimed at collecting information from different domains of people and to collate their expectations for the future India at a time when the country was about to celebrate its biggest festival of democracy – general elections.

Aerial strikes

In response to a question on the aerial strike on the terror base in Balakot in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, the BJP leader alleged that several political parties were trying to drag even the armed forces into politics in the issue since the first family of a party and the party was important for them. However, for BJP the national would comes first before everything else and the party and its political interests would come later.

Citing various initiatives taken up over the last five years, the Union Minister said the BJP-led Government at the Centre had been working on to improve the quality of life, particularly those of the lower economic strata in the society. The country’s stature had improved in the international arena over the last five years with the government’s firm steps towards ending the culture of corruption.

Farmers’ scheme

On the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Mr Shekhawat stated that the Telangana Government had so far given the data pertaining to 12.91 lakh eligible farmers for the scheme and the benefit of the programme was credited to the bank accounts of over five-lakh farmers already.

