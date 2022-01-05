BJP doesn’t have courage to arrest KCR: Congress

HYDERABAD

05 January 2022 21:04 IST

‘BJP, TRS creating a fake fight just to grab media attention’

Telangana Congress has asked the BJP whether it dared arrest Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao rather than keep on claiming his government to be the most corrupt in the country.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, senior vice president Mallu Ravi and spokesperson Addanki Dayakar, asked as to what prevented the BJP from seeking an inquiry into ‘KCR’s corruption charges’ while repeatedly saying that he was corrupt to the core. “It doesn’t have the courage to arrest him as both have colluded to help each other and cover their failures,” they alleged.

Mr. Goud said that both the parties were acting according to a plan to show that the Congress was weak and creating a fake fight just to grab the media attention. “BJP rakes up the corruption issue of TRS whenever they prepare for elections and conveniently forgets it later. People are watching this drama,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He alleged that State BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s arrest itself was hyped by the TRS government deliberately to lift the sagging image of the BJP after its failure to procure paddy in Telangana. He claimed that TRS and BJP have cheated farmers by creating a political ruckus to dilute the paddy crisis, and now resorted to similar tactics to divert the attention from issues raised by the Congress.

Mr. Dayakar reminded that it was BJP that gave permission for Kaleshwaram project despite objections and ‘corruption’ involved. “If Kaleshwaram project was the ATM for KCR, how much did the BJP encash from it,” he asked. “Even after 7 years of rule, the BJP has not filed a single complaint against KCR despite being aware of the corruption in the project.”

Mr. Mallu Ravi said that people were fed up with BJP’s claims on exposing KCR and taking action against him but doing nothing. “People have understood how these two parties are working together in covering up KCR’s corruption.”