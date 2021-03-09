‘BJP discriminating against TS’

Hyderabad

Centre depended on us for revenues while giving little in return, says KTR

Stable government, visionary leadership, safety of women, employment to youngsters, irrigation projects, best eco-system for IT growth and law and order in control have been the hall-marks of Telangana government in the last six years despite the BJP-led Central government discriminating against the new state, TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao charged here.

The Municipal Administration Minister said the Central government depended on Telangana for revenues while giving little in return. Telangana government contributed ₹ 2.72 lakh crore to the Centre in the form of taxes and in return the State got 1.40 lakh crore as Central assistance.

Addressing the graduates and members of Telangana Private Colleges and Schools Management and Staff Welfare Association, he said the growth story of Telangana was amazing and three new states formed much earlier than Telangana were still struggling and were no match to the newest state. The TRS government had resolved many infrastructure issues and had provided uninterrupted power, drinking water, irrigation facilities, safety, and attracted investments.

On the education front, he said 672 new Gurukuls were set up in the past six years and ₹ 1.20 lakh was being spent on each of the 4.32 lakh students in these gurukuls. He also said that in the last 6 years ₹ 12,800 crore had been spent on fee reimbursement. Students who want to pursue higher education abroad were being assisted with ₹ 20 lakh.

While only five government medical colleges were set up in 65 years before the formation of Telangana five new Government medical colleges were set up since 2014 at Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet, and Adilabad. This is a testimony to the work we do.

Highlighting the jobs provided, he said 1,32,000 jobs were given in the government sector while another 50,000 would be filled soon. However, the opposition parties were misleading the youngsters with fake figures. He said the Congress could only fill up 24,048 jobs in the united Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2014.

KTR also took pot shots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying they have no right to seek votes in the Graduate MLC elections after doubling the cooking gas price from ₹400 to ₹ 800 and ensuring the fuel touched the century mark.