BJP dharna over houses for poor

Former MLA and senior BJP leader Yendala Laxminarayana charged the TRS government with not submitting the list of required number of houses for the homeless to the Centre despite repeated reminders in the last six years.

“The Centre is ready to sanction as many houses as possible to the State under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. However, the State government is not responding for reasons best known to the TRS party leaders. Our neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh got 16 lakh houses sanctioned under the scheme and completed 9 lakh till now,” he said.

Leading the BJP rally in front of the municipal corporation office demanding houses for the homeless poor here on Tuesday, he said that the TRS government had not given even 1,000 houses as against the total requirement of 11 lakh houses. “Thousands of homeless people in every town and village are eagerly waiting to have houses of their own,” he said. Mr. Laxminarayana demanded the immediate sanction of houses for the poor.

Party leaders G. Yellappa, Dhanpal Suryanarayana, Swami Yadav, Bharat Bhushan, Nagaraju, N. Raju, Suguna and Y. Sudhakar, participated in the rally.