BJP dharna at Habsiguda seeking better facilities

Slum dwellers of Habsiguda division led by former BJP MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar staged a protest for restoration of water supply, power supply and construction of Swach toilets in the slums located on the camps of university area.

Addressing the protest, Mr. Prabhakar requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to visit the area and see for himself the plight of the people in the slums located in the heart of the city. He said sanitation was almost nil and viral diseases were spreading in the area and several had suffered snake bites.

Mr. Prabhakar said the government and the GHMC had been claiming of rooting out open defecation but not a single Swach toilet was constructed in these slums. He said water and power supply connections have been removed in these slums and demanded that they be restored immediately. The Ministers and officials on one hand were talking of reaching out to the poor but are actually snatching away the facilities that they had all these days. He said majority of these slum dwellers were from poor and downtrodden sections and this government was doing nothing for them.

Mr. Prabhakar demanded that the Municipal Minister visit the slums during the Pattana Pragathi programme and verify how horrible things were.