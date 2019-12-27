BJP denying minorities their rights: Suravaram

Communist Party of India former general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy has alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government is trying to convert the country into a ‘Hindu first’ nation where the minorities would not have any rights.

The BJP was trying to divide the country on religious lines and the CPI is firm on opposing any such moves, he said. Mr. Sudhakar Reddy participated in the party’s 95th formation day celebrations here on Thursday. The CPI leader accompanied by party State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, former MP Azeez Pasha and others hoisted the party flag at Makhdoom Bhavan, the party’s State headquarters.

He criticised the BJP leadership for its attempt to fuel communal differences in the name of National Register of Citizens, National Population Register and Citizenship Amendment Act. “The BJP’s announcements on these developments are a cause of concern for not just Muslims, but for all the secularists,” he said.

The senior CPI leader recalled the party’s role in the Telangana armed struggle and said it was committed to fight for the cause of the people irrespective of whether it was in power or not. In this context, he took exception to claims that communist movement in the country was waning and said the party would continue as long as problems of the people continued. He launched a trenchant attack on the “corporate friendly” policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government claiming that the income of the corporates had increased multifold while the people continued to be deprived of health, education and other basis amenities.

Mr. Venkat Reddy expressed concern that the gains of communal parties had become a threat to the secular fabric of the country. The CPI would not stop its struggle championing the cause of the common man in spite of its reduced presence in the elected bodies like the Parliament and Assemblies.