BJP denies seeking suspension of flood relief grant

CM wrote fake letter to SEC out of fear of losing to BJP in GHMC polls, alleges Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday denied writing to the State Election Commission (SEC) seeking suspension of distribution of flood relief to public in view of GHMC polls.

Talking to mediapersons, he alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had shot off a fake letter in that regard to the commission and that it was attributed to the BJP. The commission had also acknowledged that the letter was not written by him and Mr. Rao did it out of fear of losing to the BJP in polls, Mr Sanjay Kumar added.

The BJP leader questioned the failure of Mr. Rao to turn up at Bhagyalaxmi temple within Charminar in acceptance of his challenge to prove that he had indeed written the letter: “Why did he hesitate to prove his charge on oath?”

Mr. Sanjay Kumar offered to go to any other temple identified by TRS to resolve the challenge thrown by him at Mr. Rao. The TRS made false allegations to malign the BJP ahead of polls. The party had resorted to a similar trick in the recent by-election to Dubbak Assembly constituency. With a fake screen shot of a TV channel, the TRS spread false rumour in the election that the Congress candidate had defected to the party, he alleged.

He dared Mr. Rao to order a probe into the letter to the SEC on flood relief and said the CM had yielded to pressure from the MIM to win GHMC polls. A Minister of TRS had confessed that the party will wrest the Mayorship by winning just 25 of 150 divisions in the city. It effectively meant that the winning margin will be secured in tie-up with MIM, he said.

The BJP will distribute money to flood victims on its own if it won the polls. It will be other than ₹10,000 offered by the government, the leader added.