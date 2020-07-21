BJP demands white paper on COVID funds

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to release a white paper on the funds utilised for the control of COVID-19 pandemic so far from the State government side and those received from the Centre in the last few months.
Recalling that KCR had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent video-conference that the TS government has allotted another ₹100 crore towards containment of coronavirus, he wanted the Chief Minister to come clean on the funds availability so that if necessary, he could also seek more funds from the Central government. The CM had earlier announced ₹1,000 crore for fight against COVID-19, he reminded.
In an open letter to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Sanjay brought to his notice that the general public are totally unnerved on the relentless spread of COVID-19 cases in the twin cities and across Telangana. Therefore, the onus is on the government to allay the fears of the people in the light of complaints about inadequate testing, conditions in public hospitals like Osmania and Gandhi and the fleecing from the private hospitals.
There were also instances of healthcare workers taking to the streets due to delayed salaries or low pay, hence the Chief Minister should inform the citizens about the steps being taken by the government to control COVID-19 and give any scope for politics to be playing the large role under the current circumstance, he added.
