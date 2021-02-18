BJP demands suspension of CP

HYDERABAD

18 February 2021 23:55 IST

Party leaders submit memorandum to DGP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to suspend Ramagundam Police Commissioner and the local ACP immediately and appoint a special team of officers to investigate the murder of the lawyer couple.

“We request you to refrain the local police from the investigation as their complicity is also being suggested. We also request you to bring to justice the political leaders who masterminded the brutal killing as expeditiously as possible,” it said, in a memorandum submitted to the DGP, a copy of which was released to the media.

Sand-land mafia

Party leaders led by MLC and prominent lawyer N. Ramchander Rao, legal cell’s K. Anthony Reddy and G. Rama Rao Yadav submitted the memorandum and charged that the incident of the ghastly day-light murder of G. Vaman Rao and his wife P.V Nagamani at Kalavacherla in Peddpally district on Wednesday “once again highlighted the failure of the law enforcing agencies in anticipating and providing security for those fighting against sand-land mafia and the goons of the ruling party”.

“The victims have been selflessly filing PILs in the High Court and other statutory, judicial platforms against perceived injustices. In this regard, they had filed a case even against the local police for the alleged custodial death. They filed cases against the land-sand mafia in the region and incurred their wrath. The couple had also sought police protection which was denied to them despite being aware that they faced threat perception.

Had they been given police protection as had been sought by them several times, they wouldn't have been killed,” the memorandum said.

Political patronage

Further, the party charged that the culprits, “who explicitly enjoy the patronage of the ruling masters” knew that the couple had no protection and therefore they were able to effect brutal murder in full view of people. “It is evident that the local police had miserably failed to assess the situation as they were prejudicial to the victims. We believe that CP of Ramagundam failed in his duty and it is his laxity and prejudice towards the victims that led to the murder. We also believe there are bigwigs behind the murder who wanted to silence voices fighting consistently against the atrocities of the ruling class," the leaders mentioned, in their memorandum.