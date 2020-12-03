BJP demands re-poll in two GHMC divisions

Alleges massive rigging during polling

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold a re-poll in several polling stations of Ghansi Bazaar - 49 and Puranapul - 52 divisions complaining of large-scale rigging during polling on Tuesday.

City president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao, election cell in charge K. Anthony Reddy and others on Wednesday met SEC C. Parthasarathi at his chambers and gave a written complaint claiming massive rigging in polling stations of 1-19 of Ghansi Bazaar division and in the polling stations of 3, 4, 5 and 38-45 of Puranapul by Majlis followers giving a boost to the poll percentage to 90%.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders pointed out that when the general voting percentage was about 35-40%, it was strange that the poll authorities did not see anything amiss when a high poll percentage was registered in these particular polling stations. The party had approached the High Court upon which orders were issued for more security presence in these ‘sensitive’ polling stations.

Despite the State Election Commissioner (SEC) specifically issuing orders directing the polling officers and police personnel to be impartial in their duty and not give scope for charges of partisanship, the security personnel have been silent to the massive rigging when even the poll personnel were sent out, they charged.

Hence, a re-poll for a free and fair election is warranted in these divisions, they added.