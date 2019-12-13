BJP demands phased prohibition

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would continue its struggle with the demand for implementation of phased liquor prohibition in the State until the State government changes its mind on promoting liquor sales to a higher level year after year, State unit president of the party K. Laxman said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the ‘mahila sankalpa deeksha’ organised by the Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of BJP, he reminded that the party had organised a two-day deeksha against indiscriminate sale of liquor two years back - and Thursday’s protest was in continuation of that. Stating that liquor consumption is the root cause of many crimes in the society, including atrocities against women, he noted that 90% of the crimes taking places are linked to liquor.

Pointing out that the State government is looking at liquor sales only as the major source of revenue, Mr. Laxman said by increasing the licence fee per outlet from ₹1 lakh so far to ₹2 lakh this year, the government had made ₹900 crore from it.

Former Minister D.K. Aruna observed that the State earned a dubious distinction of doubling its revenue from liquor sales in just five years as it was over ₹20,000 crore a year now against ₹10,000 crore in 2014, when the State came into being.

The government is getting a lion’s share of its income from liquor and it could cross ₹23,000 crore this year, she said.

Stating that liquor is ruining a large number of families, the BJP leader said liquor consumption habit of the family head is denying basic education and health to family members as most of the family’s income is being spent on liquor. There is no safety for women as liquor is being sold near schools, colleges, temples, highways and everywhere and the belt shops could be seen on every street corner in villages, she noted.

Party MLA from Goshamahal constituency T. Raja Singh demanded that the government ban liquor by starting with phased prohibition.

Party MLC N. Ramchander Rao and several other party leaders participated in the protest.