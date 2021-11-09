BJP demands KCR’s resignation, apology

‘FCI communicated to Telangana its willingness to purchase paddy till January 2022’

Bharatiya Janata Party State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of making “anti-national” statements “supporting” China on the border fracas, thereby “insulting and demoralising” the Indian Army.

"Mr. Rao should be within his limits, resign forthwith and apologise for making such statements for uttering lies and falsehoods on Centre on the issue of paddy procurement, farm laws and taxes on fuel," he said at a press conference on Monday.

The BJP president demanded the Chief Minister to clarify whether it was the Centre or the State which has been procuring paddy in the last seven years. This was in response to the Chief Minister's tirade against the Centre on Sunday's press meet.

Clarification sought

"Mr. Rao claimed the Centre had no role in paddy procurement and that Telangana had spent ₹1.5 lakh crore. Did he not announce that every single grain will be purchased by his government? Therefore, we need clarification on this aspect," he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar claimed that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had communicated to Telangana about its willingness to purchase paddy till January 2022 on August 31 itself.

"Centre purchases raw rice even from Punjab by giving the assured minimum support price. This boiled rice issue is a big scam of the TRS government in cahoots with a few rice millers for recycling ration rice," he charged.

The BJP had doubts about the extent of paddy cultivation and called for a drone survey to ascertain facts. "Mr. Rao is known for shifting stance and confusing farmers on raising fine rice varieties, maize, cotton, chillies and so on," the BJP leader claimed.

The Centre's proposed farm laws have no mention of removing procurement centres and agriculture market committees as was claimed by Mr. Rao.

"What is he going to protest in Delhi when the Supreme Court has stayed the farm laws? He threatened to do the same few months ago but returned empty handed," he ridiculed.

The Telangana government raised VAT by 4% for petrol and 5% diesel for 2015 so it has to reduce like 22 other States and cannot lie about not increasing the tax.

"Centre gets ₹27 and gives ₹12 to Telangana, whereas the latter gets ₹28 from VAT. Why cannot Mr. Rao reduce the same? Why did he not support the inclusion of fuel prices in GST?," asked Mr. Sanjay Kumar.

The BJP leader charged Mr. Rao of "mortgaging" the interests of Telangana by keeping "silent" on projects across rivers Krishna and Godavari in Andhra Pradesh; dragging the issue of withdrawing pending case in apex court preventing the formation of a tribunal and accepting 299 TMC when rightful share was 570 TMC.

Having ushered in the abusive language template against the Opposition leaders, Mr. Rao cannot complain now. "We did not flinch when naxalites threatened us, we are not going to be cowed down by the Chief Minister's threats. We will definitely take action against him at the right time," he added.